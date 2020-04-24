Saugatuck to decide on flooding options Monday

By Jim Hayden, Correspondent

The Kalamazoo River is rising fast and Saugatuck city wants to be on top of solutions in 30 days.

“This needs to be fast-tracked,” said councilman Mark Bekken at the Thursday, April 23, workshop presentation by Edgewater Resources of St. Joseph on solutions to flooding in the city.

Council will decide at its Monday, April 27, meeting which areas need protecting and what methods to use to keep them dry as Lake Michigan continues to hit record highs.

“You tell us what to do. We can do it as fast as possible,” said City Manager Kirk Harrier.

Greg Weykamp and Daryl Veldman of Edgewater Resources investigated flooding from the south end of Butler Street, down Water Street from Mason Street to Lucy Street.

Solutions include raising docks, replacing permanent docks with floating ones, using seawalls, barriers, plugs and pumps to keep streets dry and even totally reconstructing streets to raise them above the anticipated rise in water.

“We’re not inventing anything new here,” said Weykamp about the available technology.

Council members focused on the Wicks Park restroom and Water Street/Lucy Street area, though other areas will need to be addressed.

Water from the river backs up through a storm drain at the restrooms and floods the facility during high water. Engineers will look at blocking the drain and pumping the surface water away after storms.

Other options include raising the existing building or constructing a new one on higher ground. Costs for these options run from $10,000 to $250,000.

The end of Water Street where it meets Lucy Street floods regularly because the storm sewers back up. The streets are often closed. Residents and business owners have been pumping water off the street and away from their structures.

Options include continuing to pump the water, installing a valve to control the water so it stops the back flow in high water then drains the area in low water and raising the street itself. Costs for these options range from $11,000 to $450,000.