Saugatuck to mark 150 years at July 4 parade

More than 150 supporters gathered and raised more than $40,000 to support engineering and construction of a 20-mile nonmotorized trail from Saugatuck to South Haven at a Toast to the Blue Star Trail gala June 11 on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan at the South Haven Conference Center.

The event, whose tickets sold out several weeks in advance, raised revenues also via sponsorships, matching donations and auctioning donated items including dinner parties, boat rides, a private golf outing, outdoor furniture, water toys, art and more.

“The continued generous support from our donors,” said John Adams, president of the 501c3 nonprofit Friends of the Blue Star Trail, “enables us to continue building momentum towards completion of the trail, which will not only serve current residents and visitors, but also our children and their children.”

For more information about the Friends and their plans for the trail, visit BlueStarTrail.org or Facebook@MyBlueStarTrail.