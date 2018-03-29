Saugatuck to seek grant for Coghlin Park docks

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Time, tide and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wait for no one, so Saugatuck needs to work quickly to submit a grant for $180,000 in improvements to shoppers’ docks at Coghlin Park.

City Council Monday March 26, instructed City Manager Kirk Harrier to apply for a DNR Waterways Grant by the April 1 deadline.

The plan calls for 10 finger piers to replace the current structures at the park on Culver Street. The docks are designed to accommodate boats 10 to 24 feet long. No water or electric utilities are proposed to discourage overnight stays.

“Private facilities can accommodate these boats that desire larger slips and utilities,” according to the city’s engineering study by Fleis & Vandenbrink of Grand Rapids.

The docks are designed to bring multiple people ashore to shop, dine and drink in town. One boat slip will be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.

“It’s terrific, a real plus for Coghlin Park,” Councilman Bill Hess said about the project.

The $180,000 grant requires the city to pay half —$90,000. If the city receives it, the docks could be installed by late summer, according to Harrier.

In August, the city received a $20,000 DNR grant to study the dock plan.

In other business: