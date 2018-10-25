Home Around Town Saugatuck to study river railings after tragedy
Saugatuck to study river railings after tragedy
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Saugatuck to study river railings after tragedy

0
saugsign
now viewing

Saugatuck to study river railings after tragedy

10-25 Apple singshot 6x-cr
now playing

Comin' atcha!

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Missing man's body found in river

6-12 Kushion Steve 1x-cr
now playing

Township ZA accepts new job

10-25 Doug sign down 6x-cr
now playing

That was quick

NS of saug
now playing

New fire board of appeals upholds chief's ruling

10-25 HP Lion 5x-cr
now playing

Halloween: Ready, set...have fun!

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Oldugly write-in has my support

10-25 WS Aware check 4x-cr
now playing

West Shore Aware awards $50K to local charities

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck city will discuss possibly putting up railings along some of its downtown waterfront after a second person in five years drowned in the Kalamazoo River.

The body of Justin Michael Brown, 39, from the Grand Rapids area was recovered Monday in the river (see related story on Page 1). He was reported missing Oct. 13 after last being seen at Coral Gables, 220 Water St. A video later showed him on the boardwalk near the water.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives and dive team, Saugatuck Township Fire District members and the Great Lakes Drone Co. searched the river for several days before finding Brown’s body.

In 2013, the body of Jeffrey Woodruff, 25, of Pinconning, was found in the river. He was last seen in a downtown bar and grill about a block from the river.

Both men could have accidentally fallen into the river.

A family member of Woodruff contacted Mayor Ken Trester after Brown’s disappearance, saying the city should look into some type of barrier along the waterfront so people do not fall into the water.

“I’d like to see us talk about something like that,” said Trester Monday.

The riverside walk stretching from Wicks Park to Coghlin Park — about six city blocks — has no barrier that could keep people from slipping into the water. The boardwalk that passes by Coral Gables and other businesses also offers access to private docks.

Related Posts
10-25 Apple singshot 6x-cr

Comin’ atcha!

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Missing man’s body found in river

Publisher 0
6-12 Kushion Steve 1x-cr

Township ZA accepts new job

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video