Saugatuck Township fills ZA, assessor posts

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township filled two office vacancies within two days last week.

Lynee Wells started as a zoning administrator and planning consultant May 13. Kyle Harris began as assessor the next day.

Wells, who with Williams & Works of Grand Rapids worked as municipal planner for the City of Douglas among other entities, recently started her own consultancy firm, Aligned Planning.

She fills one of the office roles held by ex-township manager/zoning administrator Natalie Dean, who resigned after three months effective May 3.

Harris replaces Sherry Mason, who recently retired after 15 years as township assessor. He is a certified Michigan Advanced Assessing Officer and also works with Fennville, Wayland and Lee townships.

Wells and Harris will have on-site office hours and be available by phone and email if not in the office, to serve public needs. Contacts and schedule will be posted on the township website saugatucktownship.org.

Board members hope to select a replacement for resigned supervisor Chris Roerig at their June 5 meeting. That person will join them voting on township agenda items, run monthly meetings and be expected to hold office hours as needed. Persons may apply on the township website.

“All of us,” said the board in a joint statement Friday, “are working diligently and overtime to maintain the smooth operation of the vital services we provide to our residents. It was an exciting week to welcome two very experienced and talented people to our township.

“We are dedicated to moving forward in a cooperative and open fashion.  We welcome feedback and suggestions at info@saugatucktownship.org.

 

