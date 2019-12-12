Home Around Town Saugatuck trims tree service budget
Saugatuck trims tree service budget
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Saugatuck trims tree service budget

0
homeguide-tree-trimming-and-sawing-big-oak-tree-by-a-man-with-a-chainsaw-on-a-mechanical-chair-lift
now viewing

Saugatuck trims tree service budget

marijuana
now playing

Air views on township recreational pot Dec. 16

12-12 Unzung 6x-cr
now playing

Douglas eyes new plans for old Zing

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Let's back off the ugliness

fennville athletics
now playing

Wrestling preview:

girls
now playing

Saugatuck girls' basketball dominates in win over Lawton

winter driving (1)
now playing

Hitting The Roads During The Winter: How Michigan Drivers Can Stay Safe

Another Snowstorm Is On The Move, Michigan Police Urge Motorists To Be Safe

bluestartrail
now playing

Saugatuck city names trail study reps

Saugatuck trims tree service budget

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The City of Saugatuck is changing the company that helps prune and remove trees to save $3,500.

City council Monday unanimously approved using Axman Enterprise Inc. of Saugatuck for $7,800.

Work includes tree removal at 152 Elizabeth St., 428 Grand St., 650 Spear St.; trimming at 580 Mason St., along the side of the road from Hoffman to Butler streets and Butler to Water streets, 306 Mary St., walkway to Mount Baldhead; and stump grinding at 580 Mason St., 119 Butler St. and 650 Spear St.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Scott Herbert contacted four businesses for bids. Two — Axman and Bartlett Tree Services — applied. The city previously used Bartlett.

In other business, council:

  • Approved an addition to the Consumers Energy franchise ordinance that reduces the franchise agreement from 30 years to 10 years and providing at least 24 hours notice of tree trimming except in emergencies.
  • Approved a change in the planning commission ordinance that corrects the number of planning commissioners from eight to six with one city council representative.
  • Announced that it is accepting applications from residents for the historic district commission, planning commission and board of review. Anyone interested should contact the city at (269) 857-2603.
Related Posts
marijuana

Air views on township recreational pot Dec. 16

Publisher 0
12-12 Unzung 6x-cr

Douglas eyes new plans for old Zing

Publisher 0
10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr

Blue Star

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video