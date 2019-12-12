Saugatuck trims tree service budget
By Jim Hayden
Correspondent
The City of Saugatuck is changing the company that helps prune and remove trees to save $3,500.
City council Monday unanimously approved using Axman Enterprise Inc. of Saugatuck for $7,800.
Work includes tree removal at 152 Elizabeth St., 428 Grand St., 650 Spear St.; trimming at 580 Mason St., along the side of the road from Hoffman to Butler streets and Butler to Water streets, 306 Mary St., walkway to Mount Baldhead; and stump grinding at 580 Mason St., 119 Butler St. and 650 Spear St.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Scott Herbert contacted four businesses for bids. Two — Axman and Bartlett Tree Services — applied. The city previously used Bartlett.
In other business, council:
- Approved an addition to the Consumers Energy franchise ordinance that reduces the franchise agreement from 30 years to 10 years and providing at least 24 hours notice of tree trimming except in emergencies.
- Approved a change in the planning commission ordinance that corrects the number of planning commissioners from eight to six with one city council representative.
- Announced that it is accepting applications from residents for the historic district commission, planning commission and board of review. Anyone interested should contact the city at (269) 857-2603.