Saugatuck trims tree service budget

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The City of Saugatuck is changing the company that helps prune and remove trees to save $3,500.

City council Monday unanimously approved using Axman Enterprise Inc. of Saugatuck for $7,800.

Work includes tree removal at 152 Elizabeth St., 428 Grand St., 650 Spear St.; trimming at 580 Mason St., along the side of the road from Hoffman to Butler streets and Butler to Water streets, 306 Mary St., walkway to Mount Baldhead; and stump grinding at 580 Mason St., 119 Butler St. and 650 Spear St.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Scott Herbert contacted four businesses for bids. Two — Axman and Bartlett Tree Services — applied. The city previously used Bartlett.

In other business, council: