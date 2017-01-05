Saugatuck updates fees, now charges for bad checks

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council condensed and simplified some fees it charges for planning, zoning and other services at its Dec. 27 meeting. Members also approved a new fee for checks returned due to lack of funds.

“The current fee schedule has been in need of updating as it does not cover basic costs for planning and zoning activities,” city manager Kirk Harrier wrote to council. “This will bring revenues closer in line to actual expenditures, and make the schedule more user-friendly.”

Council normally meets on Mondays, but met Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday.

The new fees are $300 —the same for zoning applications for variances, appeals and special land use requests. Those costs previously varied from $200 to file a zoning appeal and $250 for a special land use request to $300 for a variance.

“The process is still the same for all those,” Harrier said, just the cost has changed.

The new fees include a $300 charge for a special meeting with the historic district commission. No fee existed before.

People who submit checks returned for non-sufficient funds will now be charged $40. The city gets one or two of these a year, finance director Peter Stanislawski said.

The bank charges the city $33 for a returned check, he added. The check then takes more staff time to process.

In other business, council appointed Marilyn Starring to the Saugatuck Township Fire District board. She replaces Janet Schmidt, who resigned, as a representative from the city.