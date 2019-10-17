Saugatuck volleyball competes in Coloma

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Saugatuck volleyball team ran into some tough competition at the Coloma Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Indians finished the day 1-3-2, picking up their win by a 25-15, 25-23 score over Lawton. The splits came against Lakeshore (25-22, 16-25) and Coloma (22-25, 26-24).

Aerin Baker led Saugatuck in kills with 38 and blocks with five, while Zoe Baker had 23 assists, 19 kills and eight aces. Abby Hartgerink and Gracelynn Miller combined for 31 assists and Katie Ayers had 13 kills.