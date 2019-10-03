Saugatuck volleyball goes unbeaten at Watervliet Quad

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

WATERVLIET—The bad news for Saugatuck was that it won only one of its three matches at the Watervliet Quad on Monday, Sept. 30.

The good news was the Indians didn’t lose any of them.

Saugatuck came away with a 1-0-2 record for the evening, earning splits against Lake Michigan Catholic (25-22, 25-27) and New Buffalo (23-25, 25-22) with a win over Watervliet (25-10, 25-10) sandwiched between.

Zoe Myers’ serving was a big weapon for Saugatuck, as she racked up 16 aces. She also led with 26 assists and 11 digs in addition to being second on the team with 14 kills.

Aerin Baker led with 36 kills.

Saugatuck 3 Galesburg-Augusta 2

The SAC match between Saugatuck and Galesburg-Augusta on Thursday, Sept. 26, couldn’t have been much closer.

None of the five sets were decided by more than five points, with three of them decided by two points. That included the final set, which the Indians won 18-16 to secure the 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 25-27, 18-16 victory.

Following the triumph, Saugatuck’s record stood at 13-9 overall, 4-1 in the SAC and 3-0 in the SAC Lakeshore Division.

Zoe Myers had a solid overall showing for Saugatuck, going for double digits in three categories with 26 assists, 14 kills and 10 digs. That assist total led the Indians, while kills were second behind Aerin Baker’s 30 and the digs were tied for second with Emma Walker behind Ellery Gentry’s 11.

Baker also came up with a team-best five blocks and two aces, which tied Josie Lubben for team-high honors.

Saugatuck 3 Coloma 1

A shaky start gave way to a strong finish for Saugatuck in its Tuesday, Sept. 24, match against Coloma.

After dropping the first set 25-21, the Indians regrouped to win the next three sets 25-19, 25-9, 25-21 to claim the victory.

Aerin Baker was a force at the net with 22 kills and five blocks, both of which led Saugatuck. She also served up three aces to tie Ellery Gentry, Karrisa Moerler and Josie Lubben for the most on the team.

Zoe Myers and Abby Hartgerink combined for 28 assists, while Moerler added five kills and six digs.

Katie Ayers chipped in with six kills.