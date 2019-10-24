Saugatuck volleyball wins divisional title

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

In a battle of teams that were unbeaten in the SAC Lakeshore, Saugatuck prevailed by a 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 score to claim the divisional title at 5-0.

“It was an exciting match with many lead changes,” Saugatuck coach Sherri Austin said.

Zoe Myers had a solid overall showing for Saugatuck (20-14 overall), leading the team with 17 kills, tieing Abby Hartgerink for the lead in assists with 17 and finishing one dig behind Ellery Gentry with 13.

Aerin Baker (14 kills), Karrisa Moerler (nine kills) and Katie Avery (seven kills) also made their presence felt at the net for the Indians.