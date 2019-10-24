Home Around Town Saugatuck volleyball wins divisional title
Saugatuck volleyball wins divisional title
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
Sports
0

Saugatuck volleyball wins divisional title

0
genericvolleyball
now viewing

Saugatuck volleyball wins divisional title

sps
now playing

SPS survey results reflect close spring vote

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

wilcox-mike
now playing

Happiness queast can inspire all

10-24 SPO saug-all boys XC
now playing

Saugatuck boys win Allegan County Meet, girls take second

¬©Photo Replay 2019
now playing

Indians come up short in upset bid against unbeaten Lawton

10-24 SPO fenn soccer
now playing

Season ends for Fennville soccer with loss in district final

Michigan Farmers Celebrate First Legal Hemp Harvest

saugsign
now playing

Saugatuck council supports its version of trail plan

Alliance takes basin plan to Supremes

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
In a battle of teams that were unbeaten in the SAC Lakeshore, Saugatuck prevailed by a 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 score to claim the divisional title at 5-0.
“It was an exciting match with many lead changes,” Saugatuck coach Sherri Austin said.
Zoe Myers had a solid overall showing for Saugatuck (20-14 overall), leading the team with 17 kills, tieing Abby Hartgerink for the lead in assists with 17 and finishing one dig behind Ellery Gentry with 13.
Aerin Baker (14 kills), Karrisa Moerler (nine kills) and Katie Avery (seven kills) also made their presence felt at the net for the Indians.

Related Posts
sps

SPS survey results reflect close spring vote

Publisher 0
10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr

Blue Star

Publisher 0
wilcox-mike

Happiness queast can inspire all

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video