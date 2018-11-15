Saugatuck will remove dying downtown trees

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

A highly visible downtown maple will come down before the year is over after Saugatuck City Council Monday approved its annual tree service contract.

Bartlett Tree Experts of Grand Rapids will cut down a 40-inch diameter sugar maple at Village Square Park at Butler and Main streets at a cost of $1,235.

“We’ve been watching it for the last few years,” said city manager Kirk Harrier. The tree has several dead branches and is deteriorating. It stands over the playground and veterans memo- rial.

If the decaying tree fell during a busy time, people could be injured or killed, he said.

The company will grind the stump for $320 and the Sau-gatuck Department of Public Works will remove debris.

A new tree will be planted at the site, Harrier said.

Another sugar maple at the playground will also be removed and stump ground for $1,810.

The city plans to spend a total of $14,780 for tree removal and maintenance around the city.

In other business, council:

Re-elected Ken Trester as mayor and Jeff Spangler as mayor pro-tem.

Hired Fleis & Vandenbrink engineering to update the five-year Park and Recreation Plan for $4,900. The city plan will be complete by February.

Approved an ordinance to reduce the minimum floor area for single-family dwelling units from 1,040 square feet to 600 square feet. The change reflects the increased desire for smaller homes and the “eclecticness” of Saugatuck, council members have said.

Approved updates to the sign ordinance, removing limits on the number of signs that can be displayed and text restrictions.

“Court decisions on opinion and political signs over the past several years have changed, causing a conflict with the city’s existing ordinance,” planning and zoning administrator Cindy Osman told council. “A local government cannot have a maximum number of signs or duration regulations.”

The old rules limited the number of political signs to three and gave the ZA the right to determine signs “inappropriate for display.”