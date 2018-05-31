Saugatuck wins $160K grant for police

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City has won a $160,000 state grant to help cover costs of changing its police service from Douglas to Allegan County.

“This is a big victory for taxpayers,” said city manager Kirk Harrier. “It shows we’re on the right track.”

The $160,083 Competitive Grant Assistance Program award from the state treasury department announced May 25 pays the city $3,750 for an earlier police study and $156,333 for three new police cars that will arrive later this summer.

The city paid Alexander Weiss Consulting LLC of Evanston, Ill., $15,000 for a report on policing options. The study, presented in June 2017, recommended several options for the city, including creating its own department, using private security officers, negotiating a new agreement with Douglas, contracting for services with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, forming a regional police department and creating its own public safety department.

In March of this year city council agreed to contract with the sheriff’s department for police coverage in order to save more than $200,000 in the first year.

The contract for three years begins July 1. Each of the four deputies under contract costs a total of $102,902.81. The city will pay 75 percent of the cost — $77,177.11 per year per deputy, the county the balance.

For four deputies, that’s $308,708.44. Under the current police agreement with Douglas that expires June 30, Saugatuck pays $550,000 for law enforcement services.

The Saugatuck Douglas Police Department, formed in 1998, is run by the City of Douglas with a budget of more than $1 million. Douglas plans to continue its own department with fewer officers after June 30.

The grant completely funds three new fully-equipped police cars for Saugatuck. With two vehicles the city will receive from Douglas after that department dissolves, Saugatuck will have five cars.

Though the contract with Douglas expires June 30 and county deputies will start patrolling July 1, Saugatuck will have county officers in town in the last part of June.

“We’ll gradually work them in,” said Harrier. The new officers will talk to business owners and residents as they familiarize themselves with the community.

Under the sheriff’s department contract, the city will be covered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but not always by the deputy contracted or paid for by the city. During some hours statistically low on crime, Saugatuck would be covered by a deputy who covers the six-township area of northwest Allegan County and a sergeant.

The Competitive Grant Assistance Program is designed to stimulate smaller, more-efficient government while encouraging mergers and consolidations, according to state documents. Overall, $3.7 million was available for grants throughout Michigan. The money comes from state sales tax revenues.

The grant shows the state thinks Saugatuck made the right decision in moving services to Allegan County, according to Harrier. Saugatuck’s decision will show other communities that they can also consolidate services to save money, he said.

“This will help our partnership get off to a great start,” Harrier said about the contract with the county.

In the same grant proposal, the state denied Saugatuck’s request for $6,388 to fund speed-control equipment — digital signs that would show a driver how fast he or she was driving and record the data.