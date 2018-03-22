Saugatuck woman seeks Senate seat

Saugatuck Democrat Garnet Lewis has joined the campaign for Michigan’s 26th Senate seat, currently held by term-limited Tonya Schuitmaker.

Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski, also from Saugatuck, announced earlier he will run for the soon-to-be open seat as a Republican.

“Like many citizens,” said Lewis in announcing, “I’m dismayed and frustrated with the current state of the Michigan legislature.

“So many promises are made during campaigns regarding better roads, more jobs, educational improvements and tax relief, yet so little real progress actually happens,” Lewis continued. “I have worked all my life to bring people together, achieving common goals.

“Together, we will seek common ground between different opinions on important issues, and work to develop policies and solutions that move our district and the state forward and out of this paralyzing divisiveness.”

Lewis, a small business owner and educator, is Saugatuck Planning Commission chair and a member of the city’s board of review. At Northern Michigan University, her alma mater, she served on the board of trustees from 2009 to 2016, chairing it from 2013 to 2014.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science/ Husbandry from Truman State University, Master of Arts in Education from NMU and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of North Texas in 1992.

For more information visit garnetlewisforstatesenate.com.