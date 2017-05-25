Saugautuck track teams run away with regional championships

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Saugatuck sophomore Cory Gorgas had a day to remember at the Division 3 boys’ track regional hosted by the Indians.

Not only did Gorgas win both the 1,600 (4:23.81) and 3,200-meter (9:17.01) runs, but he also anchored the winning effort by the 3,200 relay team (8:16.38). Orlando Carrion, Zach Pettinga and Nick Butch were also part of the 3,200 relay.

Not to be outdone, classmate Thea Johnson did him one better on the girls’ side, winning the 800 (2:19.36) and 1,600 (5:21.77) as well as running the lead leg in a pair of winning relays. The relays in which she participated were the 1,600 (4:11.13) along with Kierstyn Stoin, Lily Francis and Kalie Lavery and the 3,200 (9:47.18) along with Megan Jenkins, Paisley Sipes and Francis.

The efforts by Gorgas and Johnson helped both Saugatuck squads claim regional championships. The boys’ team finished 50 points ahead of runner-up Delton with 146 points, while the girls’ squad racked up 168 points to beat second-place Grand Rapids West Catholic by 72 points.

Gorgas wasn’t the only member of the Saugatuck boys’ squad to claim multiple individual wins.

Brad Dunn took top honors in both hurdle events, winning the 110 with a time of 15:35 and running a 42.04 to claim the 300 title.

Xavier Cardona provided the other event win for the Saugatuck boys, taking the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 9.5 inches. Cardona took runner-up honors in the discus with a throw of 144-04.

Other top-five performances for the boys’ team were: Pettinga (second at 4:31.12) and Nick Heelan (fourth at 4:46.4) in the 1,600; Pettinga in the 3,200 (third at 9:43.64); Dylan Avalos in the shot put (third at 43-10); Cole Hartman (third at 137-01) and Avalos (fourth at 134-04) in the discus; Evan Hotary in the pole vault (fourth at 12-03); Sam Putzke in the 400 (fourth at 54.79); Carrion in the 800 (fifth at 2:07.07); Ryan Kunkel in the 110 (fourth at 16.05); the 1,600 relay team of Putzke, Connor Carper, Carrion and Hartman (second at 3:35.35); and the 800 relay team of Putzke, Darren Washington, Carper and Jacob Stewart (third at 1:33.99).

The Saugatuck girls, meanwhile, won a total of eight events, including all four relays.

In addition to the two relays of which Johnson was a member, the Indians took the 400 and the 800 relays. The 400 team of Stoin, Kyrah-Lynn Rodriguez and Kalie Lavery ran a 52.59, while the 800 team of Stoin, Lavery, Rodriguez and Hannah Howard ran a 1:50.74.

Sipes (11:16.08 in the 3,200) and Francis (48.2 in the 300 hurdles) joined Johnson in winning individual events. Sipes also nearly missed on winning another event, finishing one one-hundredth of a second behind Johnson in the 1,600.

Other top-five finishes for the Saugatuck girls were: Rodriguez (second at 13.51) and Howard (fourth at 13.76) in the 100; Rodriguez (third at 28.44) and Howard (fourth at 28.79) in the 200; Stoin (second at 1:00.97) in the 400; Natalie Martinson (third at 11:46.76) in the 3,200; Emily Pantelleria (third at 17.77) in the 100 hurdles; Morgan Beckman (third at 31-00) in the shot put; Beckman (third at 101-06 in the discus); Sydnie Avery (fourth at 9-0) in the pole vault; and Avery (second at 14-11.5) in the long jump.