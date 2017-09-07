Home Around Town Savor/Taste fetes top treats
Savor/Taste fetes top treats
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Savor/Taste fetes top treats

0
DIFtSekXcAEv_KO
now viewing

Savor/Taste fetes top treats

9-7 BW Art leads 6x-cr
now playing

Hear ye, hear ye!

villagehallvote
now playing

Local elections to largely seek status quo

9-7 Parrots park 5x-cr
now playing

For the birds

9-7 MSW Wilde awards 3x-cr
now playing

MSW's 'Trailer Park' wins two Wilde Awards

SmithTyler Daniel
now playing

Suspect in stepfather's murder found incompetent

saugapup
now playing

Camp Saugapup welcomes big dogs

9-7 SPS yoga tree posers 4x-cr
now playing

Yoga, mindfulness lessons shared

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

American spirit alive and well

Winners are in for the Savor the Art Coast: A Taste of Saugatuck culinary contest in Wicks Park Aug. 27.

Guest judges Rachael Ruiz, WOOD-TV 8 commentator; Jason Kakabaker, owner of Cakabakery as seen on Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” and Sharon Shanahan, Owner of Shanahan Catering Co, selected.

Best Savory Dish: first, Black Walnut, Open Face Beef Tenderloin; second, Kirby, Crab Cake; third, Black Walnut, Pork Taco

Best Barbecue: Wicks Park Bar & Grille, Pulled Pork.

Best Savory Cold Dish: first, Grow, Chicken/Cous Cous Salad; second, Borrowed Time, Ceviche.

Best Dessert: first, Wicks Park Bar & Grille, Peach Cheesecake with Whiskey-Infused Whipped Cream; second, Borrowed Time, Carrot Cake; third, Crane’s, Apple Pie.

Best Non-Alcoholic Drink, first, Grow, Lavender Lemonade; second Saugatuck Tea Co., Iced Apple Cider Tea.

Best of Show: first, Wicks Park Bar & Grille; second, Black Walnut; third, Grow.

Sponsor the Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau offered special thanks to band sponsor Liz Engel, Broker, Realtor and Associate Broker, Century 21; and chef de cuisine level John O’Malley, I.H.S. Distributing Co.

 

 

Related Posts
9-7 BW Art leads 6x-cr

Hear ye, hear ye!

Publisher 0
villagehallvote

Local elections to largely seek status quo

Publisher 0
9-7 Parrots park 5x-cr

For the birds

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video