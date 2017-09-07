Savor/Taste fetes top treats

Winners are in for the Savor the Art Coast: A Taste of Saugatuck culinary contest in Wicks Park Aug. 27.

Guest judges Rachael Ruiz, WOOD-TV 8 commentator; Jason Kakabaker, owner of Cakabakery as seen on Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” and Sharon Shanahan, Owner of Shanahan Catering Co, selected.

Best Savory Dish: first, Black Walnut, Open Face Beef Tenderloin; second, Kirby, Crab Cake; third, Black Walnut, Pork Taco

Best Barbecue: Wicks Park Bar & Grille, Pulled Pork.

Best Savory Cold Dish: first, Grow, Chicken/Cous Cous Salad; second, Borrowed Time, Ceviche.

Best Dessert: first, Wicks Park Bar & Grille, Peach Cheesecake with Whiskey-Infused Whipped Cream; second, Borrowed Time, Carrot Cake; third, Crane’s, Apple Pie.

Best Non-Alcoholic Drink, first, Grow, Lavender Lemonade; second Saugatuck Tea Co., Iced Apple Cider Tea.

Best of Show: first, Wicks Park Bar & Grille; second, Black Walnut; third, Grow.

Sponsor the Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau offered special thanks to band sponsor Liz Engel, Broker, Realtor and Associate Broker, Century 21; and chef de cuisine level John O’Malley, I.H.S. Distributing Co.