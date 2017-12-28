SCA exhibit to probe lake’s beauty, threats

Work by two Chicago-based photographers and a Holland-based surfboard designer will be featured in an exhibition opening Friday, Jan. 12, in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

The show — “Surface Tension. Beauty & Fragility in Lake Michigan” — challenges viewers to reconcile the lake’s outward beauty with dangers, among them pollution, that lie beneath its surface.

Additional environmental and design programming will complement the exhibit during its winter run.

Ted Glasoe’s photographs, which contemplate the lake’s beauty and power, are paired with Nelson Armour’s unsettling altered images, which illustrate its fragility.

In addition, Tim Folkert of Migration Surf will debut his custom surfboard design and resin artwork. The West Michigan native honed his work while living and studying in Santa Cruz, Calif., before returning to his roots near our “inland sea.”

The public is invited to a free opening reception for “Surface Tension” Friday, Jan. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available.

Programming paired with the exhibition will include:

A free Intriguing Conversation led by Glasoe and Armour discussing their inspiration and process behind their works Jan. 15 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available. Afterwards, former state Sen. and current Michigan Office of the Great Lakes director Patty Birkholz will discuss the fragility of our waters. The Saugatuck native also serves on boards of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A Real to Reel documentary film series screening of “Take Every Wave,” exploring the life of legendary big wave surfer Laird Hamilton, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for SCA members and $7 for nonmembers.

A March 1 Intriguing Conversation celebrating release of the new book “Lake Michigan Mermaid” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Authors Linda Nemec Foster and Ann-Marie Oomen, plus illustrator Meridith Ridl will be on hand to discuss the work. The $16 admission includes a copy.

Folkert will discuss his custom surfboard builds and resin work, plus his participation in the exhibition project in a free Creativity Revealed presentation March 5 at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available.

“Surface Tension” will appear through March 8 in the SCA’s Bertha Krueger Reid Gallery, open free weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during evening programs.