SCA names Meivogelnew marketing director
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
SCA names Meivogelnew marketing director

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts has hired Scott Meivogel of Laketown Township as new marketing director.

“Scott brings extensive experience in marketing, graphic design and photography to the position,” said SCA executive director, “along with a strong foundation in business operations and dedication to outstanding guest service.”

Meivogel, an Ohio State University and Virginia Marti College of Art and Design graduate, most recently served as Northbound Studio in Grand Rapids designer and photographer.

Before then he owned and operated Cleveland-based Aperture. The gallery and boutique photography business featured original works by Midwest and national artists. Through it, Meivogel built national corporate partnerships with Polaroid and Impossible Project and relationships with area colleges.

Meivogel also operated Ash & Ink Media, serving craft beer and restaurant industry clients along with the Holland Convention & Visitors Bureau via lifestyle blog posts and photography.

He further worked with the Cleveland Convention & Visitors Bureau (re-brand and photography), Children’s Advocacy Center in Ottawa County and Big Lake Outfitters in Saugatuck.

He, his wife and family live in Laketown Township. Their daughters attend Douglas Elementary School. For more information, visit scottmeivogel.com.

