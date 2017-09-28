SCA sponsors Sunday tour of Grand Rapids sculptor’s studio

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts will coordinate a tour of acclaimed sculptor Jason Quignos Anishinaabe Studio in Grand Rapids Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Quigno will give guests a private tour of his workspace and talk about Native art traditions, his creative inspiration and process for creating three-dimensional works. He will also demonstrate his carving process.

“We are thrilled to present this special opportunity as part of the programming surrounding our ‘Tomorrow’s Stories’ exhibition featuring contemporary Native American art,” said SCA exhibition and education manager Whitney Valentine.

“Jason’s artistry is unrivaled and his process is fascinating. Experiencing an artist work with thousands of pounds of stone is remarkable.”

Guests should dress for time in a working studio (including comfortable shoes). They will meet at Quigno’s Anishinaabe Studio, 1111 Godfrey Ave. SW, in the factory building. There is a large parking lot in front.

The $15 tour charge includes coffee. To register or for more information, visit sc4a.org or call (269) 857-2399.