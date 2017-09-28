Home Around Town SCA sponsors Sunday tour of Grand Rapids sculptor’s studio
SCA sponsors Sunday tour of Grand Rapids sculptor’s studio
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

SCA sponsors Sunday tour of Grand Rapids sculptor’s studio

0
SCA
now viewing

SCA sponsors Sunday tour of Grand Rapids sculptor’s studio

9-28 Fall beah 6x-cr
now playing

This is fall???

9-28 Guardian Kim 2x-cr
now playing

Guardian Brewing plans Red Barn home

stfdpatch
now playing

All welcome at fire open house Sunday

saugsign
now playing

City sets up group to review council pay

index
now playing

Fall Gallery Stroll to mark 40 years Oct. 7-8

9-28 Petter Zahnow 4x-cr
now playing

Petter hosts art by 8

9-28 Corlett 4x-cr
now playing

Artists to exhibit travel-inspired works

9-28 Brandess inside post offic 5x-cr
now playing

Brandess Studios & Gallery boast colorful history

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts will coordinate a tour of acclaimed sculptor Jason Quignos Anishinaabe Studio in Grand Rapids Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Quigno will give guests a private tour of his workspace and talk about Native art traditions, his creative inspiration and process for creating three-dimensional works. He will also demonstrate his carving process.

“We are thrilled to present this special opportunity as part of the programming surrounding our ‘Tomorrow’s Stories’ exhibition featuring contemporary Native American art,” said SCA exhibition and education manager Whitney Valentine.

“Jason’s artistry is unrivaled and his process is fascinating. Experiencing an artist work with thousands of pounds of stone is remarkable.”

Guests should dress for time in a working studio (including comfortable shoes). They will meet at Quigno’s Anishinaabe Studio, 1111 Godfrey Ave. SW, in the factory building.  There is a large parking lot in front.

The $15 tour charge includes coffee. To register or for more information, visit sc4a.org or call (269) 857-2399.

Related Posts
9-28 Fall beah 6x-cr

This is fall???

Publisher 0
9-28 Guardian Kim 2x-cr

Guardian Brewing plans Red Barn home

Publisher 0
stfdpatch

All welcome at fire open house Sunday

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video