SCA video receives Emmy, Eclipse nods

A Saugatuck Center for the Arts team has been nominated for an Emmy Award for a promotional video made for Mason Street Warehouse’s production of the comedy “Murder for Two” last summer.

Marketing manager Angela Peavey, a four-year voting member of the Emmy organization, joined MSW artistic director Kurt Stamm, SCA executive director Kristin Jass Armstrong and Jeff Zita of Z-Drones creating a video, also nominated for a sixth annual Eclipse Award.

Peavey will represent the SCA at the Eclipse Award presentation, a ceremony for Michigan film/video content creators, Thursday, May 18, and at the Emmy ceremony June 10.

The nonprofit National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences created the Emmy Award in 1947 to recognize outstanding achievement, raise industry standards and improve the quality of television. It has 19 chapters nationwide.

Peavey was chosen an Emmy members by NATAS’s Silver Counsel based on her professional achievements and, as such, was able to submit the SCA’s video for consideration.

“What I really love,” said Armstrong, “is last year Angie made a promise to (SCA board member) Dan Fox she would create a video that would become Emmy nominated. Now she has fulfilled it, she can check that one off her list.”