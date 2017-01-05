School board fetes outgoing members Huffman, Lamb

The Saugatuck Public Schools board of education said goodbye to two key members at its Dec. 19 meeting.

Joan Lamb and Beth Huffman chose not to seek re-election in November, hence their terms ended with the new year.

Lamb, first elected in May 2007, served as board secretary for most of her nine years. She was on the board for successful bond campaigns in 2008 and in 2013.

She was also a member when Tim Wood left as superintendent in 2009 and was a part of the decision-making team that hired current district head Rolfe Timmerman.

“Joan, as a retired teacher, brought a unique perspective to the board as an educator, a parent of three daughters who graduated from Saugatuck and as someone who is very connected to other retirees in our community,” said Timmerman. “She always pushed me to connect with all stakeholder groups in Saugatuck and Douglas.”

“Joan was instrumental,” said current board president Jeff Myers, “in getting the popular Dancing for the Arts fundraiser started and even got most of us to participate on stage for this great cause.

“She was also a part of the planning team for the recent and very successful Rock the Walk fundraiser for Douglas Elementary School,” he said.

Huffman was chosen by the board in June 2012 to fill a seat vacated by Ron Colton. She has two children at Saugatuck High School and was instrumental in coordinating the successful 2013 “4 for 5” millage campaign.

“Beth has an incredible eye for detail and comes to our board meetings extremely prepared,” said Timmerman. “I have appreciated her questions on issues that we have had to deal with during the past few years and know she is a true advocate for equity for all students.”

“I truly appreciated your thorough updates on the legislative decisions being made in Lansing and at the federal level which impact the decisions we make right here in Saugatuck,” Myers told Huffman at her last board meeting, “

New trustees Frank Marro and Laura Zangara will officially replace Lamb and Huffman and the Jan. 16 school board meeting.