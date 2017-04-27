School bus garage collapsing

By Scott Sullivan

The roof of the Saugatuck Public Schools bus garage, built in 1934 as a gas station and purchased by the schools in the late 1960s, is collapsing.

Structural engineers have determined the majority of the cinder-block building at 68 Washington St., Douglas, is not salvageable.

School officials, working with their construction management firm to determine the best plan going forward, started this week parking some buses away from the garage and are looking for a short-term parking solution for the fleet through the end of the school year.

The district, which has erected orange barricades around the structure, asks the public to stay away from it until the issue can be resolved.