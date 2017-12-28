Home Around Town Schools advance superintendent search
Schools advance superintendent search
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Public Schools will ring in the New Year reviewing applications for a new district leader.

Members at their Monday, Jan. 15, meeting will review internal candidates’ applications to succeed retiring nine-year superintendent of schools Rolfe Timmerman and decide who they may invite to interview.

Timmerman announced at the board’s Oct. 16 meeting he would retire after close to 30 years as a public schools teacher and administrator effective Jan. 26, 2018.

First-round interviews are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. in the High School Media Center, 401 Elizabeth Street, Saugatuck. Possible second-round interviews are tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. in the same site.

The board met Jan. 18 with search consultant Gary Rider, regional president of the Michigan Leadership Institute, to complete plans for their search process.

Rider explained the process to be followed, the development and importance of the candidate profile and helped members set a tentative timeline for the search.

The board plans to release its finalized candidate profile no later than Friday, Dec. 29. It is being developed using feedback from more than 80 participants in focus Group meetings, a community forum Dec. 13 and 88 responses to an online survey posted on the district website.

“Everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to submit written questions and provide feedback on candidates the board will interview in January,” said school board president Jeff Myers. “We want this to be a very collaborative process.

“The board encourages all members of the community, students, and staff to attend and participate in this important process.”

 

