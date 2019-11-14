Schools discuss facilities upgrade plan Nov. 18

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck School Board will review a revised district facilities

plan at its Monday, Nov. 18, meeting in the middle/high school media

center starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited.

District voters rejected a $39.95-million buildings improvement

proposal, which would have added 1.67 mills to their property taxes, May

7 this year, 1,044 “no” votes to 1,041 “yes.” It represented a

21-percent scale-back from a $50.7-million bond request nixed by voters

in May 2018, 1,005 to 791.

A Sept. 13-29 survey by Lansing independent research firm EPIC/MRA

showed the outcome of a March 2020 request nearly identical to last

May’s would yield a similar voter outcome.

A Page 2 ad this week tells more about Monday’s meeting. The SPS

facilities committee will outline its process for revising the request,

proposed renovations to Douglas Elementary School and Saugatuck

Middle/High School, cost estimates for proposed renovation and an

overall financing plan.

Survey information was used by the committee — comprised of parents,

teachers, administrators, board members, the superintendent and

community members including a local business owner, civil engineer,

developer and financial analyst — to revise the plan.