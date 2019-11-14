Schools discuss facilities upgrade plan Nov. 18
By Scott Sullivan
Editor
The Saugatuck School Board will review a revised district facilities
plan at its Monday, Nov. 18, meeting in the middle/high school media
center starting at 6 p.m. The public is invited.
District voters rejected a $39.95-million buildings improvement
proposal, which would have added 1.67 mills to their property taxes, May
7 this year, 1,044 “no” votes to 1,041 “yes.” It represented a
21-percent scale-back from a $50.7-million bond request nixed by voters
in May 2018, 1,005 to 791.
A Sept. 13-29 survey by Lansing independent research firm EPIC/MRA
showed the outcome of a March 2020 request nearly identical to last
May’s would yield a similar voter outcome.
A Page 2 ad this week tells more about Monday’s meeting. The SPS
facilities committee will outline its process for revising the request,
proposed renovations to Douglas Elementary School and Saugatuck
Middle/High School, cost estimates for proposed renovation and an
overall financing plan.
Survey information was used by the committee — comprised of parents,
teachers, administrators, board members, the superintendent and
community members including a local business owner, civil engineer,
developer and financial analyst — to revise the plan.