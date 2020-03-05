Schools hope third request charmed March 10

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools will be ask district voters for the third time in 22 months Tuesday, March 10, to approve a bond request for facilities improvements.

The request is smaller and spread over fewer years than past asks.

The school board is seeking 35.6 million for what it calls needed building updates, security measures and tools to educate current and future children.

The proposal, which would raise property taxes 1.6 mills, would amount to $160 more per year for a $200,000 market value home with taxable value half that. For a $400,000 market and $200,000 taxable value residence, the increase would be $320.

If approved, the proposed total debt tax rate of 3.45 mills would still be below the 3.59 mills rate the school district levied prior to July 1, 2018. The debt tax rate has been lowered over the past two years from 3.59 mills to 1.85 mills.

Voters May 7 last year rejected a $39.95-million bond proposal by a narrow 1,044 “no” votes to 1,041 “yes.” That in turn represented a 21-percent scale-back from a $50.7-million ask nixed by voters in May 2018, 1,005 to 791.

The third proposal would be 11-percent less than last May and 30-percent smaller than in 2018.

Proposed elementary school renovations are largely unchanged since last May due to high public support shown for them in a Sept. 13-29, 2019, voters survey by Lansing independent research firm EPIC/MRA.

Middle/high school improvements proposed last spring remain in the current footprint, except for a new band room and secure entrance/offices, based also on survey findings.

More than 70 percent of the proposed project costs are dedicated to renovating existing spaces and building-wide systems such as HVAC, electrical, roofing, lighting and plumbing.

The school board, concerned about aging buildings and a challenging future, conducted a facilities study in 2012 and has followed up since then.

Over the past four years, more than 1,000 parents, community members, school personnel and students have provided input into its planning effort via a Human Centered Design Process, two community surveys, 12 open forums, multiple board workshops and meetings, plus innumerable conferences between parties.

In the meantime, estimated costs of last May’s $39.95-million proposal to $42.5 million. Debt millage dropped from 3.59 mills in July 2017 to 1.85 mills in July this year.

This has allowed the committee to drop the proposed bond repayment term to 22 years, down from 27 years in past asks plus, should the measure past, still have a debt millage lower than it was two years ago.

The district has hosted pre-scheduled guided building tours and had representatives answer attendees’ questions since early January.

The administration notes SPS has the lowest debt tax rate and total school tax rate in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and would retain that status even if next week’s request is approved.

Absentee voting on this proposal is already underway. Such ballots can be obtained through individual polling locations. The deadline to return them is 8 p.m. on election day.

Polls will be open in each precinct Saturday, March 7, for absentee voting. They will again be open for general voting Tuesday, March 10, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about the proposal, visit the district’s website at saugatuckpublicschools.com or call the administration office at (269) 857-1444.