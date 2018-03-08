Home Around Town Schools offer bond forums March 14, 22
Schools offer bond forums March 14, 22
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Schools offer bond forums March 14, 22

0
sps
now viewing

Schools offer bond forums March 14, 22

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Douglas goes to the dogs

po po
now playing

Saugatuck, Douglas volley police claims...again

dutcherlodge
now playing

Residents question city's 'spaghetti' plans

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

'LadyHawk' Conklin celebrates first book

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Violent society contributes to shootings

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Andrew Holtz, schools' 'King of Bands,' does it all

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Teen cancer patient battles back

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Keewatin's fate in limbo after Midland vote

Saugatuck Public Schools will continue a series of community forums regarding the district’s May 8 building improvements bond requests with sessions Wednesday, March 14, in Douglas Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 22, in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m.

A similar session was held at Saugatuck Middle/High School March 6.

The school board voted unanimously Feb. 12 to approve two building requests that, if passed, would raise $50.7 million.

Proposal one, a new bond issue which, approved, would generate $50.7 for major building renovations, would raise property owners’ tax levy approximately 1.17 mills over the 2017 debt tax rate. This would equal roughly $58.50 for each $100,000 in market value of a home.

Proposal two seeks approval of a .5-mill sinking fund, the same amount of a soon-to-expire 2013 proposal. If approved, it would provide funds for repairing school infrastructure and sites, enhance school security and upgrade technology for the next five years.

All are welcome to attend the forums. For more information and conceptual plan graphics, visit the district website at saugatuckps.com.

 

 

 

Related Posts
CR 1_CR 1

Douglas goes to the dogs

Publisher 0
po po

Saugatuck, Douglas volley police claims…again

Publisher 0
dutcherlodge

Residents question city’s ‘spaghetti’ plans

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video