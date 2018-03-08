Schools offer bond forums March 14, 22

Saugatuck Public Schools will continue a series of community forums regarding the district’s May 8 building improvements bond requests with sessions Wednesday, March 14, in Douglas Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 22, in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m.

A similar session was held at Saugatuck Middle/High School March 6.

The school board voted unanimously Feb. 12 to approve two building requests that, if passed, would raise $50.7 million.

Proposal one, a new bond issue which, approved, would generate $50.7 for major building renovations, would raise property owners’ tax levy approximately 1.17 mills over the 2017 debt tax rate. This would equal roughly $58.50 for each $100,000 in market value of a home.

Proposal two seeks approval of a .5-mill sinking fund, the same amount of a soon-to-expire 2013 proposal. If approved, it would provide funds for repairing school infrastructure and sites, enhance school security and upgrade technology for the next five years.

All are welcome to attend the forums. For more information and conceptual plan graphics, visit the district website at saugatuckps.com.