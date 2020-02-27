Schools offer last pre-vote tours Saturday

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Residents seeking more information

about the

Saugatuck Public Schools’

$35.6-million bond request

for building updates and improvements

will have a last

opportunity prior to the

March 10 vote to tour both

schools firsthand Saturday.

There will be guided tours

Feb. 29 of Saugatuck Middle/

High School from 9 to 10

a.m., and of Douglas Elementary

School from 10 to 11 a.m.

The building tours, last in a

series that began two months

ago, will highlight recentlyrenovated

sections of the

schools along with areas

proposed for renovation.

The March 10 proposal,

which would increase property

taxes 1.6 mills, marks a

third-time’s-a-charm, scaledback

effort for the district.

Voters May 7 last year rejected

a $39.95-million proposal

by a narrow 1,044

“no” votes to 1,041 “yes.”

That in turn represented a

21-percent reduction from a

$50.7-million bond request

nixed by voters in May

2018, 1,005 to 791.

The March 2020 request

will be 11-percent less than

last May and 30-percent

smaller than in 2018. The

new plan also shortens the

term of the bond from 27 to

22 years.

Proposed elementary

school renovations are

largely unchanged since last

May due to high public support

shown for them in a

Sept. 13-29 voters survey by

Lansing independent research

firm EPIC/MRA.

Middle/high school improvements

proposed last

May remain in the current

footprint, except for a new

band room and secure entrance/

offices, based also on

survey findings.

More than 70 percent of

the proposed project costs

are dedicated to renovating

existing spaces and building-

wide systems such as

HVAC, electrical, roofing,

lighting and plumbing.

If approved, the proposed

total debt tax rate of 3.45

mills would still be below the

3.59 mill debt tax rate the

school district levied prior to

July 1, 2018. The debt tax

rate has been lowered over

the past two years from 3.59

mills to 1.85 mills.

The administration notes

SPS has the lowest debt tax

rate and total school tax rate

in the Ottawa Area Intermediate

School District and

would retain that status even

if this proposal is approved.

Absentee voting on this

proposal is already underway.

Such ballots can be obtained

through individual

polling locations. The deadline

to return them is 8 p.m.

on election day.

Polls will be open in each

precinct Saturday, March 7,

for absentee voting. They

will again be open for general

voting Tuesday, March

10, from 7 to 8 p.m.