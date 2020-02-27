Schools offer last pre-vote tours Saturday
BY SCOTT SULLIVAN
EDITOR
Residents seeking more information
about the
Saugatuck Public Schools’
$35.6-million bond request
for building updates and improvements
will have a last
opportunity prior to the
March 10 vote to tour both
schools firsthand Saturday.
There will be guided tours
Feb. 29 of Saugatuck Middle/
High School from 9 to 10
a.m., and of Douglas Elementary
School from 10 to 11 a.m.
The building tours, last in a
series that began two months
ago, will highlight recentlyrenovated
sections of the
schools along with areas
proposed for renovation.
The March 10 proposal,
which would increase property
taxes 1.6 mills, marks a
third-time’s-a-charm, scaledback
effort for the district.
Voters May 7 last year rejected
a $39.95-million proposal
by a narrow 1,044
“no” votes to 1,041 “yes.”
That in turn represented a
21-percent reduction from a
$50.7-million bond request
nixed by voters in May
2018, 1,005 to 791.
The March 2020 request
will be 11-percent less than
last May and 30-percent
smaller than in 2018. The
new plan also shortens the
term of the bond from 27 to
22 years.
Proposed elementary
school renovations are
largely unchanged since last
May due to high public support
shown for them in a
Sept. 13-29 voters survey by
Lansing independent research
firm EPIC/MRA.
Middle/high school improvements
proposed last
May remain in the current
footprint, except for a new
band room and secure entrance/
offices, based also on
survey findings.
More than 70 percent of
the proposed project costs
are dedicated to renovating
existing spaces and building-
wide systems such as
HVAC, electrical, roofing,
lighting and plumbing.
If approved, the proposed
total debt tax rate of 3.45
mills would still be below the
3.59 mill debt tax rate the
school district levied prior to
July 1, 2018. The debt tax
rate has been lowered over
the past two years from 3.59
mills to 1.85 mills.
The administration notes
SPS has the lowest debt tax
rate and total school tax rate
in the Ottawa Area Intermediate
School District and
would retain that status even
if this proposal is approved.
Absentee voting on this
proposal is already underway.
Such ballots can be obtained
through individual
polling locations. The deadline
to return them is 8 p.m.
on election day.
Polls will be open in each
precinct Saturday, March 7,
for absentee voting. They
will again be open for general
voting Tuesday, March
10, from 7 to 8 p.m.