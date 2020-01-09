Home Around Town Schools offer pre-bond building tours
Schools offer pre-bond building tours
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Schools offer pre-bond building tours

0
sps
now viewing

Schools offer pre-bond building tours

1-9 Sinkhole 6x-cr
now playing

Growing hole only part of it

CR1-9-20-2
now playing

Dunes advocates seek township backing

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

douglas
now playing

Douglas eyes reworking 2-year-old path

Stronger Flu Vaccines Could Provide More Protection For Elderly

Detroit Apartment Rates Saw Major Spike In 2019, Report Shows

Dental Care Tips For Kids Going Back To School

Wicks band shell part of Saugatuck's larger parks plan

10-3 BST north section 4x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck City first to sign onto new joint trail plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Residents seeking more information about the Saugatuck Public Schools’ $35.6-million bond request for facilities improvement during the March 10 primary vote are invited to a series of building tours.

Guided sessions at Douglas Elementary and Saugatuck Middle/High School, both beginning in their main offices, will highlight proposed renovation areas as well as the most recently-completed building upgrades.

The 30- to 45-minute tours will allow for questions and answers along the way.

Middle/high school tours will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. before the girls basketball games; Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. and Monday, Jan. 20, at 5:15 p.m. before the monthly school board meeting.

Elementary tours will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m.; and Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

The March 10 proposal, which would increase property taxes 1.6 mills, marks a third-time’s-a-charm, scaled-back effort for the district. Voters May 7 last year rejected a $39.95-million proposal by a narrow 1,044 “no” votes to 1,041 “yes.”

That in turn represented a 21-percent reduction from a $50.7-million bond request nixed by voters in May 2018, 1,005 to 791.

The March 2020 request will be 11-percent less than last May and 30-percent smaller than in 2018.

Proposed elementary school renovations are largely unchanged since last May due to high public support shown fro them in a Sept. 13-29 voters survey by Lansing independent research firm EPIC/MRA.

Middle/high school improvements proposed last May remain in the current footprint, except for a new band room and secure entrance/offices, based also on survey findings.

SPS, concerned about aging buildings and a challenging future, conducted a facilities study in 2012 and has followed up since then.

Over the past 3.5 years, district facilities committee members told school board meeting attendees Nov. 18, more than 1,000 parents, community members, school personnel and students have provided input into its planning effort via a Human Centered Design Process, two community surveys, 12 open forums, multiple board workshops and meetings plus innumerable conferences between parties.

In the meantime, estimated costs of last May’s $39.95-million proposal have risen to $42.5 million. The good news? Debt millage dropped from 3.59 mills in July 2017 to 1.85 mills in July last year.

This allowed the district to drop the pr9polsed bond repayment term to 22 years, down from 25 years in past asks. If approved, the proposed 43.45-mill debt millage would still be below the 3.59 mills in May 2018.

For a home with a $200,000 market value and taxable value half that, 1.6 mills would amount to $160 more in taxes each year. For a $400,000 market value and $200,000 taxable value residence, the yearly increase would be $320.

Residents can find conceptual drawings, proposal details, frequently asked questions and a millage calculator on the district’s website at saugatuckpublicschools.com.

Related Posts
1-9 Sinkhole 6x-cr

Growing hole only part of it

Publisher 0
CR1-9-20-2

Dunes advocates seek township backing

Publisher 0
10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr

Blue Star

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video