Schools seek 39.94-million bond May 7
Schools seek 39.94-million bond May 7

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools will ask voters Tuesday, May 7, to approve a $39.94-million bond to remodel and improve district facilities.

Tuesday’s ballot language, — to some extent both constrained and bloated by legalities — says the request is “for the purpose of erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school buildings; partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring, installing and equipping school buildings with instructional technology; purchasing school buses; preparing, developing, improving and equipping athletic fields, athletic facilities, and playgrounds; and acquiring, developing and improving sites.”

A more-specific breakdown appears on the district website, saugatuckpublic schools.com.

The school board, having seen $50.7 million request turned down May 8 last year, Jan. 14 OK’d a roughly 21-percent fiscally scaled-down version.

Major changes from last year’s proposal include scrapping a second-story design at Saugatuck Middle-High School and more emphasis on increasing classroom sizes at Douglas Elementary.

Many ideas from the 2018 request remain. Besides safety and security upgrades (secure entrances, improved pick-up/drop-off circulation and building cameras), funds from this spring’s request would provide new buses plus plumbing, heating, electrical, ventilation, roofing and paving updates.

District officials also envision social and physical spaces in line with current educational architecture. The result, they say, will be better daylight and outside views, more outdoor learning spaces and modifying hallways into collaborative learning spaces.

Funds would also create a new middle/high school band suite, dedicated middle school art room, new science lab area and spaces for new technology and robotics.

If the bond is approved, district property owners’ taxes are expected to rise by about 1.36 mills over the 2018 debt tax rate. This equals approximately $5.67 per month for every $100,000 market value home.

District officials noted SPS currently levies the lowest debt tax rate in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and neighboring districts. Should the bond be approved, the local schools would remain among those in the area with the lowest debt rates.

Bond proceeds per state law must be audited and not used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.”

Pros and cons of the bond request have been discussed our letters pages for weeks and continue this week. The district hosted public forums and building tours, plus posted information on its saugatuckps.com website

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

