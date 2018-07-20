Home Around Town Schools survey residents about building needs
By Scott Sullivan
Editor
Saugatuck Public Schools are asking residents to answer survey questions about building needs after voters rejected a $50.7 million May 8 bond proposal.
The district’s request to raise property owners’ tax rates approximately 1.17 mills for 25 years failed by 1,005 no votes to 719 yes votes.
Voters approved extending the schools’ 0.5-mill sinking fund for five years 998 yes to 779 no. It will provide $300,000 per year for ongoing repair of school infrastructure and sites, plus technology upgrades.
These proposals, wrote SPS Superintendent Tim Travis Tuesday in a letter to residents, were based on 18 months of planning and review of district needs by a district facilities steering committee and the school board following a facilities study and input from 80 district stakeholders who participated in a human-centered design process.
“The district,” said Travis, “values your feedback and seeks to involve many more stakeholders as we look to provide the best opportunities for our students and plan for the future of our schools.”
The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/SaugatuckPS and will remain open until Friday, Aug. 10, at 11:45 p.m. All responses are anonymous and will be reviewed by the board and committee.
Paper copies are also available at the central and middle-high school offices.

