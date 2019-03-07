Home Around Town Schools to host March bond forums
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools will host community forums to discuss the district’s May 7 bond request for $39.94 million to remodel and improve facilities on three coming dates. All are welcome to sessions:

  • Thursday, March 7, in Douglas Elementary School at 6 p.m. Interested guests are invited to tour the 201 Randolph St., Douglas building starting at 5:30.
  • Wednesday, March 13, in Saugatuck/Middle High School 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 26, in Saugatuck Middle/High School at 6 p.m.

The school board, having seen a $50.7 million request turned down May 8 last year, Jan. 14 OK’d a roughly 21-percent fiscally scaled-down version.

Major changes from last year’s proposal include scrapping a second-story design at Saugatuck Middle-High School and more emphasis on increasing classroom sizes at Douglas Elementary.

Many ideas from the 2018 request remain. Besides safety and security upgrades (secure entrances, improved pick-up/drop-off circulation and building cameras), funds from this spring’s request would provide new buses plus plumbing, heating, electrical, ventilation, roofing and paving updates.

District officials also envision social and physical spaces in line with current educational architecture. The result, they say, will be better daylight and outside views, more outdoor learning spaces and modifying hallways into collaborative learning spaces.

Funds would also create a new middle/high school band suite, dedicated middle school art room, new science lab area and spaces for new technology and robotics.

If the bond is approved, the district property owners’ taxes are expected to rise by about 1.36 mills over the 2018 debt tax rate. This equals approximately $5.67 per month for every $100,000 market value home.

More information and updates may be found on the district’s website saugatuckpublicschools.com or by contacting superintendent Tim Travis at ttravis@saugatuckps.com or (269) 857-1444.

