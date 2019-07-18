Schools to seek operations, rec renewals Nov. 6

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Public Schools will seek operating and community recreation millage renewals during Nov. 5 elections.

The school board Monday passed resolutions to place both requests on the general election ballot.

The operating millage proposal would allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate not to exceed 18 mills on non-homestead property and a hold-harmless millage of 1.5 mills on all taxable property in the district.

Passage of the operating millage is required under Michigan Proposal A for the district to receive its full per-pupil foundation allowance from the state.

The community recreation millage would allow the district to continue to levy 0.25 mills for public recreation. Both proposals are the same as those approved by voters in 2017, and would be for three years.

The school board also Monday discussed a facilities committee recommendation to seek more commu- nity input on a future bond proposal to renovate Douglas Elementary and Saugatuck Middle School and High School buildings.

Voters have twice turned down bond requests to remodel and improve district facilities. In May 28 they nixed a $50.7-million request 1,005 “no” votes to 719 “yes.” A 21-percent scaled back $39.94-million request fell shy May 8 this year by just three votes, 1,044 to 1,041.

The committee proposed a professional survey of district residents be completed during September. Results would be used to inform a possible bond proposal in March 2020.