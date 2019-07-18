Home Around Town Schools to seek operations, rec renewals Nov. 6
Schools to seek operations, rec renewals Nov. 6
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Schools to seek operations, rec renewals Nov. 6

0
sps
now viewing

Schools to seek operations, rec renewals Nov. 6

7-18 Serenity sails up 6x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck-Douglas’ ship ‘Serenity’ comes in

7-18 SCA Perrigo 4x-cr
now playing

Perrigo boosts SCA with $50K program gift

CR7-18-19-3
now playing

Lake levels expected to rise higher yet

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Newspapers not important? Think again

douglassign
now playing

Douglas nixes proposed ‘a la cart’ recycling

CR7-18-19-7
now playing

Local audiologist named to state board

Harbor Duck won't tour after 20 years

7-11 Buttigieg Pete 1x-cr
now playing

U.S. presidential hopeful Buttigieg visits here July 21

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Public Schools will seek operating and community recreation millage renewals during Nov. 5 elections.

The school board Monday passed resolutions to place both requests on the general election ballot.

The operating millage proposal would allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate not to exceed 18 mills on non-homestead property and a hold-harmless millage of 1.5 mills on all taxable property in the district.

Passage of the operating millage is required under Michigan Proposal A for the district to receive its full per-pupil foundation allowance from the state.

The community recreation millage would allow the district to continue to levy 0.25 mills for public recreation. Both proposals are the same as those approved by voters in 2017, and would be for three years.

The school board also Monday discussed a facilities committee recommendation to seek more commu- nity input on a future bond proposal to renovate Douglas Elementary and Saugatuck Middle School and High School buildings.

Voters have twice turned down bond requests to remodel and improve district facilities. In May 28 they nixed a $50.7-million request 1,005 “no” votes to 719 “yes.” A 21-percent scaled back $39.94-million request fell shy May 8 this year by just three votes, 1,044 to 1,041.

The committee proposed a professional survey of district residents be completed during September. Results would be used to inform a possible bond proposal in March 2020.

 

Related Posts
7-18 Serenity sails up 6x-cr

Saugatuck-Douglas’ ship ‘Serenity’ comes in

Publisher 0
7-18 SCA Perrigo 4x-cr

Perrigo boosts SCA with $50K program gift

Publisher 0
CR7-18-19-3

Lake levels expected to rise higher yet

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video