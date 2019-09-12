Home Around Town Schools to survey residents about building needs
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools — which have had two bond requests turned down by voters, the last one by just three votes —have commissioned EPIC/MRA to conduct a confidential online survey of district residents to gather opinions on questions, issues and proposals under discussion in the district.

The Lansing-based independent survey analysis firm will conduct it from Saturday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 29.

Residents should look for a mailer with a link to the survey to arrive around Friday, Sept. 13. Persons who have questions concerning this project or who would like to arrange for a printed copy to be delivered to their home, are asked to contact EPIC/MRA at (517) 886-0860.

Voters May 7 rejected the district’s request for a $39.95-million bond to remodel and improve SPS facilities 1,044 “no” votes to 1,041 yes.

It represented a 21-percent scaled back $50.7-million asked nixed 1,005 to 791 in May 2018.

“The board of education,” said SPS Superintendent Tim Travis, “is hoping to gather feedback from a large cross-section of the community. This survey is a convenient tool that allows many different voices to be heard.

“The board is thankful to community members in advance for their participation in this important project.”

 

