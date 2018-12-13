Home Around Town Schools to unveil new building ask Dec. 17
Schools to unveil new building ask Dec. 17
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Schools to unveil new building ask Dec. 17

0
sps
now viewing

Schools to unveil new building ask Dec. 17

12-13 CN girl bear 6x-cr
now playing

Bear hunting

water safe
now playing

Low PFAS levels not seen as health threat here

marijuana
now playing

Saugatuck city may ban pot, for now

12-13 Doug sign 3x-cr
now playing

Why not sculpture for Douglas sign?

12-13 Go boom 6x-cr
now playing

Go boom

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Beware holiday scams meant to steal money, identity

CR12-13-18-6
now playing

Kayaker cops Drama-free kudos

fennville grow
now playing

Fennville may sit before getting on pot

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools will unveil a revised facilities improvement plan at the next board of education meeting Monday, Dec. 17, in the Saugatuck Middle/High School media center at 6 p.m.

District voters May 8 turned down a $50.7-million bond proposal for building renovations 1,005 to 719, but approved extending the school’s 0.5-mill sinking fund levy for five years 968 to 779.

The district facilities committee shared its progress towards a scaled-down proposal at a Nov. 5 school board workshop based on results of an August survey of more than 375 parents and community members, plus faculty, staff and students.

Results, available at saugatuckpublicschools.com under “Bond Info,” showed 88-percent support for:

  • Safety and security upgrades such as secure entrances, improved pick-up/ drop-off circulation, security cameras and new buses;
  • Building improvements such as plumbing, heating, electrical, ventilation, roofing and paving; and
  • Technology improvements.

Learning environment transformations such as a new middle/high school band room, new science labs, renovated media centers plus flexible, functional furniture to support 21st-century learning, were supported by 68 percent.

The committee, working with GMB Architecture and Engineering and GDK Construction, used this data, an updated financial analysis and original guiding principles from last year’s human-centered design process to inform a revised scope to renovate both Douglas Elementary and Saugatuck Middle/High schools.

Key changes from the May bond proposal include a new single-story design for the high school renovation and more emphasis on increasing elementary classroom sizes.

The revised plan would reduce the cost of the May proposal by 20 to 25 percent.

The new proposal will be presented for review and input from the public and the meeting Dec. 17. All are welcome to attend.

Related Posts
12-13 CN girl bear 6x-cr

Bear hunting

Publisher 0
water safe

Low PFAS levels not seen as health threat here

Publisher 0
marijuana

Saugatuck city may ban pot, for now

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video