Schools to unveil new building ask Dec. 17

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools will unveil a revised facilities improvement plan at the next board of education meeting Monday, Dec. 17, in the Saugatuck Middle/High School media center at 6 p.m.

District voters May 8 turned down a $50.7-million bond proposal for building renovations 1,005 to 719, but approved extending the school’s 0.5-mill sinking fund levy for five years 968 to 779.

The district facilities committee shared its progress towards a scaled-down proposal at a Nov. 5 school board workshop based on results of an August survey of more than 375 parents and community members, plus faculty, staff and students.

Results, available at saugatuckpublicschools.com under “Bond Info,” showed 88-percent support for:

Safety and security upgrades such as secure entrances, improved pick-up/ drop-off circulation, security cameras and new buses;

Building improvements such as plumbing, heating, electrical, ventilation, roofing and paving; and

Technology improvements.

Learning environment transformations such as a new middle/high school band room, new science labs, renovated media centers plus flexible, functional furniture to support 21st-century learning, were supported by 68 percent.

The committee, working with GMB Architecture and Engineering and GDK Construction, used this data, an updated financial analysis and original guiding principles from last year’s human-centered design process to inform a revised scope to renovate both Douglas Elementary and Saugatuck Middle/High schools.

Key changes from the May bond proposal include a new single-story design for the high school renovation and more emphasis on increasing elementary classroom sizes.

The revised plan would reduce the cost of the May proposal by 20 to 25 percent.

The new proposal will be presented for review and input from the public and the meeting Dec. 17. All are welcome to attend.