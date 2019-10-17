Schools to unveil survey results Oct. 21

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Public Schools invite district residents to a presentation outlining results of last month’s community survey regarding questions, issues and proposals SPS faces in the wake of two building bond rejections Monday, Oct. 21, in the middle/high school media center at 6 p.m.

John Cavanaugh from EPIC/MRA, the independent Lansing-based research firm which conducted the survey, will present a report of findings to the board and community at that night’s school board meeting.

The presentation will also be recorded and broadcast using Facebook Live for residents unable to attend. It and survey results will also be posted on the district website.

Voters May 7 rejected the district’s request for a $39.95-million bond to remodel and improve SPS facilities 1,044 “no” votes to 1,041 yes.

It represented a 21-percent scale back a $50.7-million bond request also nixed by voters 1,005 to 791 in May 2018.

“The board of education,” SPS Superintendent Tim Travis said on announcing the survey last month, “is hoping to gather feedback from a large cross-section of the community. This survey is a convenient tool that allows many different voices to be heard.

“The board is thankful to community members in advance for their participation in this important project,” Travis said.