SDABA urges members seek help, hopes shows go on

The Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association board Saturday urged members dealing with coronavirus shutdowns to apply for federal and state assistance. Directors also announced they hopes to move forward with a delayed and perhaps otherwise modified version of SDABA’s free summer Wednesdays Music in the Park series. In addition to unemployment, now available for self-employed business owners, the board said, many government organizations are offering low-interest small business loans and federal funds are also available through the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program. Executive Order 2020-59, released by Gov. Whitmer Friday extended Michigan’s stay-home order through May 15, but directors David Langley, Garnet Lewis, Mike Gustaitis, Melanie Durham, Frances Mervau and Alec Payleitner said they were happy to see curbside pickups and local deliveries are now allowed by shops and a few other restrictions have been loosened. SDABA hopes to roll out its popular Music in the Park series in downtown Saugatuck’s Wicks Park with a kickoff concert July 1, “so long as local and state guidelines allow for these outdoor gatherings,” said board members. “We are working on new ways for everyone to enjoy these events while still complying with social distancing guidelines. Some ideas have been to utilize remote speakers throughout downtown or to set up a grid system for seating spaced apart,” directors said, adding more member ideas are welcome. The 2020-21 SDABA Visitor Guide, they announced, has been reimagined as a digital guide accessible online to download on a smart phone, tablet, or computer. It could also be printed for those who prefer paper. Member businesses will be represented in the same way as in the physical guide, plus map pads will still be printed and distributed throughout the area. Funds previously delegated to printing will be redirected to increased online marketing strategies. Administrator Gregory Muncey has agreed to stand with SDABA despite being furloughed as of April 30. Most of his duties will be taken over by board members until reinstatement is possible. Muncey will continue to answer the Association phone in the interim. “We would like to express our sincere thanks to you, our members,” the board said, “for your continued support as we all work our way through this time together. “Our wish is that they pass as quickly as possible,” directors said.