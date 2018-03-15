SDCA appeals dunes rulings for fifth time

By Scott Sullivan

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try again. The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance is for the fifth time in five years appealing rulings that it lacks standing to contest Sauga-tuck Township granting owners of what group members call the "Wild Heart of Saugatuck" approvals to develop their private property.

The SDCA, a nonprofit land preservation group, has since 2007 fought efforts to build on 308 acres north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan.

The township planning commission Oct. 23 last year granted NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC planned unit development and site condominium approvals to construct 23 homes around a 7-acre boat basin on 95.67 acres of the total parcel contingent on 15 conditions.

One of them, that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality approve the basin and road access to it, was granted Jan. 26. Another, that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers give its green light to the project, is waiting for NorthShore to complete an archeological survey of the site, part of which once as occupied by the lost 1800s lumber town of Singapore, before slating a public hearing, and thereafter ruling.

Visiting Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Wesley Nykamp ruled Feb. 6 that the Alliance had failed to show it or its members were specifically aggrieved by the project’s impact, hence lacked legal standing to appeal township actions.

The group Feb. 27 appealed Nykamp’s ruling to the state appeals court.

NorthShore, whose principals Jeff and Peg Padnos bought the parcel from the late Aubrey McClendon’s estate last March, are working with Cottage Home builder/ designers of Holland to construct about 40 homes on the 308-acre parcel, clustered so as to place 208.3 of it in a conservation easement.

NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse, quoting an SDCA board member’s public statement June 27 last year, called the group’s strategy “death by a 1,000 paper cuts,” i.e. inundate the developers with so much paperwork and delays they eventually bleed out, running out of money.

“This is the fifth appeal in as many years, and not one of them has been successful,” the lawyer said.

The Alliance has also been denied standing by former Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin and the township zoning board of appeals in efforts to block both McClendon and Padnos projects.

Although Nykamp denied the group standing Feb. 6, he also declined NorthShore’s request to award it $17,000 in damages from the SDCA for “obstructing a private person’s right to develop their property,” Gabrielse contended.

“It is the opinion of the court,” wrote Nykamp, “that intervening appellee (North-Shore) has not carried out their burden to prove that appellants brought their action frivolously or for the purpose of hindrance or delay.”

“We think there’s a long history of case law where, in these environmental issues, groups like the Alliance do have standing to challenge those issues,” Howard said.

The appeals court is slated to gather documents from the circuit court hearing and ruling, then lawyer briefs from all parties, before rendering any further actions or rulings.