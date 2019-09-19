SDHC honors Voss, Woods

The Saugatuck-Douglas History Center has named Mary Voss its 2019 Charles J. Lorenz Award winner, as well as Bill and Nancy Woods Volunteers of the Year.

Voss resides in Holland, the Woods in Douglas.

The Lorenz Award was established in 1997 to honor the memory of Charles “Chuck” Lorenz, who gave of his time, talent, money and energy in researching the early history of Saugatuck and Singapore, as well as to form and develop what became the Center.

Winners are selected each year by a SDHC committee, recognizing distinguished leadership in fulfilling the Center’s mission to “help the community understand its past and use its history to shape its future and preserve its quality of life.”

Voss, recognized in 2011 as Volunteer of the Year, was cited for exceptional leadership in caring for Archives Research Center historical treasures and art/artifact collections.

For more than 15 years she has brought a focus on best practices in doing so, seeking out professional development for herself and the SDHC’s team of volunteers.

With the Center’s 2018 “Year of Collections” project, Nancy Woods guided relocating the collections into the second floor of the Old School House, plus mentored interns and volunteers. She has also served on the SDHC board and helped to fundraise for archives and preservation.

The Volunteer of the Year Award honors outstanding service to the Center. Candidates are nominated by standing committee chairs and winners chosen by majority vote of the board, which this year opted for a rare joint husband/wife selection.

Nancy Woods has long served on the collections committee and worked in the archives caring for historic building and property records. This summer she processed new materials given by Dawn Schumann from her and George Schumann’s decades of historic preservation advocacy at the lakeshore.

Nancy Woods has also played an essential role in development, putting her expertise in higher education administration to use in reviewing grant applications. That builds on her previous work as a SDHC board member and development committee leader. She also volunteers at the History Center and Museum as a docent opening the building and greeting visitors throughout the summer.

Bill Woods is the Center’s longest-serving volunteer in the Old School House galleries, enhancing that mission with his talent for recruiting volunteers, as well as compiling stats on visitor attendance and analyzing trends to document the Center’s community impact and provide feedback for future improvement.

The SDHC was founded in 1986 as the Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society with 70 charter members “to discover, procure and preserve whatever may relate to the civil, religious, social, cultural and natural history of Saugatuck, Douglas and the surrounding area.”

As a volunteer-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with membership open to all, the Center now exceeds 700 individual, family and corporate members.

Activities are funded by contributions from members, friends and grants, plus proceeds from special events. For more information, visit MySDHistory.org.