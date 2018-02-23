Semis sideswipe, spill, closing roads

By Scott Sullivan

Two semis that sideswiped each other on southbound I-196 Feb. 13 caused Saugatuck and Ganges township fire departments to close Exit 34 ramps and a freeway lane close to five hours while wrecker crews cleaned up spilled debris.

The STFD took a 3:26 p.m. call, said Fire Chief Greg Janik, to find the 52-foot-long truck, shown in the Capt. Chris Mantels photo above, with its left side ripped off, having spilled automotive parts. It was on the right shoulder south of the departments’ jurisdiction line.

Driver Warren James Antoine of West Point, Miss., was transported to Holland Hospital, where he was treated and released. He returned later to pick up his cab, said Janik.

Ganges dealt with the other semi, owned by Priority Express of Harrison Township, which came to rest south of the exit, its right side ripped off. Its driver, unhurt, was cited for careless driving.

The east freeway lane was closed until trucks were dragged from the shoulder onto the exit ramp and debris was cleaned up. A crew cut open the side of the second semi trailer to gain access to its load, so it could be transferred by forklift to another trailer.

The entire freeway and ramps were reopened at 8:20 p.m., said Janik.

AMR ambulance, the Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Transportation, K&R Towing and Harbor Towing assisted on the scene.

“They were and are great working partners,” said Janik. “Collaboration is essential in responding to scenes like this.”