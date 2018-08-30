Senator fetes Saugatuck’s 150 years

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters congratulated Saugatuck City on its 150th anniversary, noting its support of gays and lesbians.

“Saugatuck is more than its natural wonders and thriving art section,” the Democratic senator wrote in a letter to the city dated Aug. 21. It is a welcoming place with a “hospitable atmosphere.”

“Saugatuck cemented its commitment to its LGBTQ community by passing an ordinance to prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation,” he wrote.

In 2007, city council passed a set of non-discrimination ordinances to promote equal treatment of all people. The anti-discrimination rules in Section 130.03 specifically mention sexual orientation as a protected category.

Council members Jeff Spangler and Barry Johnson said at Monday night’s council meeting that they were not sure if “gender identity” was specifically covered in the ordinance. The ordinance defines gender as the “real or perceived sex, gender identity or gender expression.”

Council members said they will look into possibly updating the ordinance to more explicitly mention “gender identity.”

Saugatuck was incorporated as a village in 1868, 30 years after its founding by William G. Butler.

