Serious cause – and fun

Restaurateurs will do strange things for food and charity, among them Eric Chaitin of Douglas (right), who, with his wife Sue (below, hosted an Oktoberfest party Oct. 24 at their Ottawa Beach Inn in Holland. The day’s fun, which raised close to $4,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, included Chaitin — who also owns Saugatuck’s Mermaid Bar & Grill — grilling brats and more while wearing a bathrobe to warm up (or cool down) after sitting in a dunk tank. The event had a serious side as well: the Chaitin’s daughter, Mackenzie, with diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 11 years old. Eric and Sue plan to take part in the 107-mile JDRF Bicycle Ride for the Cure in Tucson, Ariz., later this month, having raised — with help from Oktoberfest — $10,000 to help combat the disease.