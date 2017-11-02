Home Around Town Seriously silly
CR 1_CR 1You know Halloween’s come to Saugatuck-Douglas when kids and grown-ups get serious about dressing up in spooky or scary costumes — and demonstrators condemn them to nether regions. Saturday night’s adult walking parade in Douglas brought, among other things, the above tribute to the event’s founding family — Russ Wilkinson (front and center), his late wife Ginger and daughter Erin (seen in back), who now organizes fun activities. Equally entertaining — and possibly fanciful — was the group who let revelers know they would not go unjudged. More weekend photos appear inside. (Photos by Kim Zahnow)

