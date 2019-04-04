Home Around Town Sheet piling to bolster Park Street eastern bank
Sheet piling to bolster Park Street eastern bank
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Sheet piling to bolster Park Street eastern bank

0
4-4 Park Street work 5x-cr
now viewing

Sheet piling to bolster Park Street eastern bank

4-4 Dredge ice 6x-cr
now playing

Channel dredging adds sand to Oval Beach

4-4 Doug Haworth 6x-cr
now playing

Douglas buys Haworth site,eyes cleanup grants

CR4-4-19-2
now playing

Pond going in near Pine Trail, Padnos lands

4-4 Grass fire Erin 6x-cr
now playing

Grass fire threatens propane tanks

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

High times for basketball junkies

4-4 Kindnress rocks 6x-cr
now playing

Women propose Wade's Bayou Kindness Rocks

12-6 Chain ferry 4x-cr
now playing

Two proposals floated to run Saugatuck chain ferry

4-4 Audubon 5x-cr
now playing

Birders view falcons April 9

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

No, Park Street north of Perryman Street isn’t falling into the Kalamazoo River. Work started last week is meant to stabilize the western slope of the two-lane road leading north to icons such as Mt. Baldhead Park, Ox-Bow School of Art, homes and more.

The project is part of Saugatuck city’s 2018-19 road budget that last fall included rebuilding Perryman and the Allegan Street hill between Elizabeth and Lake streets.

The Park Street work, which includes surface repatching, was rescheduled from November but will be completed by contractor Kamminga & Roodvoets prior to the summer season.

City council Feb. 11 approved a change order substituting sheet pile for a reinforced slope east of Park at the site shown on the nearby drawing, increasing the project cost $8,589.10 to $45,170.

Sheet piling, said city manager Kirk Harrier, will provide a more secure slop and longer-lasting repair on site.

Other change orders recommended by city engineers Fleis & Vandenbrink have increased the estimated fiscal year road budget from $788,849 to $842,602.20.

Related Posts
4-4 Dredge ice 6x-cr

Channel dredging adds sand to Oval Beach

Publisher 0
4-4 Doug Haworth 6x-cr

Douglas buys Haworth site,eyes cleanup grants

Publisher 0
CR4-4-19-2

Pond going in near Pine Trail, Padnos lands

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video