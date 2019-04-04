Sheet piling to bolster Park Street eastern bank

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

No, Park Street north of Perryman Street isn’t falling into the Kalamazoo River. Work started last week is meant to stabilize the western slope of the two-lane road leading north to icons such as Mt. Baldhead Park, Ox-Bow School of Art, homes and more.

The project is part of Saugatuck city’s 2018-19 road budget that last fall included rebuilding Perryman and the Allegan Street hill between Elizabeth and Lake streets.

The Park Street work, which includes surface repatching, was rescheduled from November but will be completed by contractor Kamminga & Roodvoets prior to the summer season.

City council Feb. 11 approved a change order substituting sheet pile for a reinforced slope east of Park at the site shown on the nearby drawing, increasing the project cost $8,589.10 to $45,170.

Sheet piling, said city manager Kirk Harrier, will provide a more secure slop and longer-lasting repair on site.

Other change orders recommended by city engineers Fleis & Vandenbrink have increased the estimated fiscal year road budget from $788,849 to $842,602.20.