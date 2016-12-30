Home Around Town Ship ‘N Shore eyes waterside restaurant, drinks
Ship 'N Shore eyes waterside restaurant, drinks
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A brief Tuesday agenda, too late for this week’s print deadline, saw Saugatuck City Council weigh recommending the Michigan Liquor Control Commission grant Ship ‘N Shore a Class B Hotel license to sell alcoholic beverages from a restaurant on the Kalamazoo River side of its 528 Water St. property.

The city planning commission voted unanimously Dec. 15 to approve the downtown motel/boatel’s special land use request and that council OK a license, provided the restaurant be closed by 11 p.m. daily. The historic district commission approved a similar business request on Dec. 1.

Ship ‘N Shore boasts 40 rooms, a 2011-built heated pool, jacuzzi, wireless Internet access, open-air lanai with fireplaces, transient boat slips, onsite boat rentals and downtown location next to Wicks Park and the Saugatuck Chain Ferry.

For reservations and more information, call (269) 857-2194.

