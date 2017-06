SHS honors Senior Scholars

Saugatuck High School recognized Senior Scholars for its 2017 graduating class, determined by a formula based equally on grade point average and ACT scores. They were, alphabetically:

Sydnie Avery, daughter of Nathan Avery and Laura Schippa.

Juliana Kiger, daughter of Tom and Chris Kiger.

Victoria Demerest, daughter of Dan and Deb Demerest.

Joseph Cappelletti, son of Nick Cappelletti and Ann Cappelletti.

Amber Wingard, daughter of Kirk and Jennifer Wingard.

Brenda Bekins, daughter of Randall Bekins and Chin Hu,

Chloe Daniels, daughter of Matt Daniels and Stephanie Tolson-Daniels.

Nicholas Heelan, son of Glenna Heelan.

Jacob VanderRoest, son of Bill and Karla VanderRoest.

Erin Rookus, daughter of Chris and Kristi Rookus.

Michaela Gustaitis, daughter of Michael Gustaitis and Laura Zangara.

Katherine Huffman, daughter of Phil and Beth Huffman.

Rudy Joon, daughter of Rob Joon and Ruth McDowell.

Kayla Carper, daughter of Jeff and Mary Carper.

Lena Burdick, daughter of David Burdick and Mary Lukens.