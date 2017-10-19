SHS Interact Club succeeds building batey school

By Georgia Richardson-Smaller & Jetal Patel,

SHS Students

Last February, 12 Sauga-tuck High School students embarked on a trip to the Dominican Republic that enriched not only their lives, but lives of students in Batey 106, a small village surrounded by miles of sugar cane plantations.

The SHS Interact Club is a service group dedicated to bettering its school, community and the world. Members enrich themselves also, helping others.

Since 2012, select groups of members have traveled to La Romana, Dominican Republic, and focused their efforts on small settlements for sugarcane workers and their families. After several visits, the club decided to focus its efforts on Batey 106.

In fall 2015, the club decided its goal there would be to build a new schoolroom onto the existing one, essentially doubling the educational space available to the children. Interact members had installed water filters and latrines on past trips. After researching poverty in developing nations, they discovered lack of education was often the root of it.

In preparation for an hour-long presentation for an “Intriguing Conversation” at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts in January 2016, the club began months of research. Members split into research groups focusing on topics such as the history of Hispaniola, the sugarcane industry, Haitian immigration into the Dominican Republic, life in the bateys and the value of education.

“In order to better pitch the idea of building a school to our community,” past president Rudy Joon said, “we wanted to make sure we were experts on the situation in the Dominican Republic.”

In addition to learning through articles and websites, students interviewed people who had previously lived and/or conducted research in bateys.

The group researching the value of education in developing countries reached out to Georgetown Law School graduate Shaw Drake, who explained his perspective on the situation in the bateys in an hour-long Skype discussion. Drake stressed the importance of focusing on what batey residents needed, not what the club presumed they needed. The club decided as a result to delay the idea of building the school until they knew more about what the people there actually wanted.

After many meetings, students divided into groups and created individual projects. One group interviewed the existing school’s teacher about the effects an additional schoolroom would have on the community. She revealed that half of the students were being taught in the batey’s church due to a lack of space.

Interact members Hayley Christine and Marin Yarde interviewed the students. Members Jetal Patel and Christian Post interviewed Maranatha Mission director Moises Sifren, who led the construction of the school and offered the club advice on how to go about this process.

“I talked to some students who told me how much they loved school,” Joon remembered. “It was apparent that they took their education seriously. But I wanted to make sure a new schoolroom was what the people of Batey 106 really wanted.

“I asked the teacher what she needed to provide a better education to these students. Finally, we wanted to confirm that the government would provide a teacher, and the property owners would let us build.”

“Last March,” said Patel, after the group’s February trip, “we launched our crowd-source fundraiser through YouCaring with the goal of raising $25,000. With the generous support of the student body, community, and Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club, we raised the funds by the middle of June.

“The school was built by the end of August and class is now in session—teaching twice as many kids as before. The Maranatha Mission partnered with the Dominican Ministry of Education, who hired a teacher for the school.”

“To see the school finally built and running was one of the greatest feelings I’ve had,” said past Interact president Joey Cappelletti. “It feels awesome to work so hard at something with a group of incredible people to help less-fortunate children and families.”

“Although we have accomplished our mission of building a school in Batey 106,” Joon added, “the fight to help these children escape the cycle of poverty is not over. I know the club will continue to work on the mission by finding ways to increase the level of education for these students.”

As an added bonus, because the club chose to install a concrete, instead of a metal, roof the schoolroom was used as shelter for the community during Hurricane Irma.