SHS Interact students share efforts, dreams

Saugatuck High School Interact Club members will share information about their Feb. 9-14 mission trip to the Dominican Republic — and goals to raise $10,000 to build a new schoolroom in Batey 106 there — Monday, March 25, in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Interact, a student community service group affiliated with the Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club, has since 2012 sent six different groups to the island to work in bateys — small villages of sugarcane workers, mostly undocumented Haitians, who live and work there with their families.

The club in past years has installed water filters and built latrines in bateys, but in 2017 turned its focus to building new classrooms there. The goal is to help children escape the cycle of poverty through better education.

The students that year launched a crowd-source fundraiser through You Caring and, with help from local Rotary donations, raised $25,000 towards that effort. A new classroom was built that July and August accommodating twice as many youths as before.

Interact’s partner in the Dominican, Maranatha Mission, worked with the national education ministry to provide an additional teacher for the classroom, which opened that September. The building in addition served as a shelter during Hurricane Irma, which hit the island later in September.

In February 2018 Saugatuck and Rockford high school Interact clubs interviewed Batey 106 members to ask what else could be done to improve their lives there.

The youths discussed possible solutions — for instance, travel scholarships to a nearby high school — with Maranatha, then concluded building another classroom would expand education levels up to sixth-grade equivalent and the structure would serve as another shelter from frequent storms there.

As of last December, the Saugatuck and Rockford students had raised $20,000 toward their $30,000 goal to build it, leaving the balance they seek today.

For more information, visit http://www.saugatuckinteract.weebly.com/www.saugatuckinteract.weebly.com.