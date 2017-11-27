Home Around Town SHS seniors to host ‘Be Nice’ night
Saugatuck High School seniors (from left) Sydney Ayers, Alexa Phillips, Melody Antel and Reece Schreckengust will host a “Be Nice” event Friday, Dec. 15. Between the girls and boys home basketball games against Gobles, Be Nice Initiative CEO Christy Buck will speak about the mental health education, bullying and suicide prevention program and how people can get involved with it through simple daily actions. The SHS seniors will sell t-shirts for $10 to further spread awareness about mental health. Pre-order forms will be available in the school office starting Monday, Nov. 27. As a bonus, spectators who wear “Be Nice” t-shirts will be admitted into the game for only $1.

 

