SHS seniors to share oral histories May 14

An open-house program and exhibit Tuesday, May 14, in the Old School House, 130 Center St., will showcase interviews with graduating Saugatuck High School seniors from 6 to 8 p.m. All are welcome, free.

Class of 2019 members will reflect on their past, present and future as part of a year-long student project in which teacher Christina Lewis partnered with the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center and Grand Valley State University’s Kutsche Office of Local History.

The Kutsche Office trained SHS journalism students in oral-history interview methods, sharing the value of preserving everyday experiences as part of the historical record.

These students developed their own oral-history questions, then interviewed more than 70 senior class members in their own voices. Kutsche Office staff condensed interviews into individual biographical reader panels illustrated with photos, one for each student, to create the show.

Saugatuck Public Schools superintendent Tim Travis, Kutsche Office director Kimberly McKee and SDHC executive director Eric Gollannek will speak Tuesday, after which visitors will be welcome to enjoy the exhibit at their own pace. Cookies, soft drinks and water will be served.

The exhibit will remain on view in the Old School House through the end of May.