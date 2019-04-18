SHS sophomore Boyers creates winning poster art

Saugatuck High School sophomore Haven Boyers has won this year’s Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck poster design contest.

Boyers — who fashioned her “Music & Beauty” winner using pencil, colored pencil, watercolor and pastel — said about it, “I really wanted to showcase how both music and art are beautiful things, and how both take creativity and hard work.” Her artwork features a violin as well as a Saugatuck sunset.

CMFS board members, who selected the winner, have presented Boyers a $200 cash award and will use it on 2019 posters, programs, ads and other media promoting the festival’s 32nd season.

It will consist of six Thursday and Friday concerts July 11 through Aug. 16 in the Saugatuck Women’s Club starting at 7:30 p.m. Meet the artists receptions follow each performance.

Season tickets will go on sale starting April 29. For complete program and ticket information, visit saugatuckmusic.org, facebook.com/ saugatuckmusic or call (269) 857-1424.