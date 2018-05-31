Home Around Town SHS student-created Holiday Ornament celebrates Saugatuck’s iconic Information Booth
SHS student-created Holiday Ornament celebrates Saugatuck's iconic Information Booth
SHS student-created Holiday Ornament celebrates Saugatuck’s iconic Information Booth

Saugatuck High School student Maci Judge is winner of $100 in SDABA Bucks for creating the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association’s 26th annual Holiday Keepsake ornament.

This year’s version celebrates the iconic information booth across Culver Street from Saugatuck City Hall.

The booth represents the historic Interurban Railroad. The light rail system, part of a statewide network that operated until 1926, had a ticket station next to the Big Pavilion where the booth is now.

The building, according to lore, was moved to its present location decades ago and used since then as an information booth. It was renovated in 2016 and now is the centerpiece of Jones Park.

Judge and her classmates in SHS teacher Danielle Hanna’s art class were treated to baked goods, juice and hot chocolate Wednesday morning. Saugatuck Woman’s Club members shared the history of the building and Judge was awarded her SDABA Bucks, as good as cash in all member businesses.

Ornaments, at $10, will be available from area retailers or by contacting SDABA by June 4. Proceeds will help pay for downtown holiday lighting and activities.

